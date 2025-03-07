Jason Gillespie trashes Sunil Gavaskar’s Pakistan theory as ‘nonsense’: I saw some comment from him about India C team…'

Jason Gillespie, former Australia pacer and head coach of Pakistan Test side, vehemently disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar's comment, in which the latter said that an 'Indian B' team could give a challenge to the current out-of-form Pakistan and possibly even beat them. The former India captain made this comment after India defeated the arch-rival in a Group A encounter of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Jason Gillespie disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar's comments on the Pakistan cricket team (Reuters/PTI)

Rohit Sharma and co didn't break a sweat in defeating Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan in the latest edition of the eight-team tournament. This led to several pundits saying that the rivalry between India and Pakistan does not have the same edge as before and is becoming one-sided.

Speaking to Sports Today after the game, Gavaskar said that an Indian B side can give the main Pakistan team a run for their money.

"I think a B team (from India) certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form," Gavaskar had said on Sports Today.

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie has now stated that it is absolute "nonsense" for someone to think an Indian B side can defeat the main side. However, he also expressed the desire to see the Pakistan team's management get their own house in order.

"I don't buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team. That's nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan pick and stick with the right players and give them time to shine and, time to learn and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I've got no doubt about that," said Gillespie.

'Have to pick right talent'

Pakistan failed to make it to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-finals after finishing at the bottom of the Group A standings. Rizwan's side lost against New Zealand and India, while the fixture against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain.

The management has come under scrutiny for picking just one frontline spinner in the squad. The lack of openers in the 15-member team is also being talked about.

Gillespie, who resigned before Pakistan's Test series against South Africa, said the management needs to pick the right players and stick with them to see regular positive results.

"The high-end talent just got to pick the right high-end talent and support them and be patient with them. You know, there's far too much impatience, in my opinion, in Pakistan cricket. And if Pakistan, if the board, PCB and the board want change and want results to improve, they need to get the right people in place, get the right players on the bus, get the right selection panel in place and back them in and give them time and be patient with them to allow them to do their jobs," said Gillespie.

"And the same goes with the coaches. If you're going to give a coach an opportunity, give them an opportunity to really build something meaningful because otherwise, the results are going to stay the same," he added.

While Pakistan are out of the Champions Trophy, India will fight for the title and white blazers when they take the field against New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday in Dubai.