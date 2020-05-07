e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jason Holder eager to break free of ‘Test specialist’ moniker

Jason Holder eager to break free of ‘Test specialist’ moniker

Holder has led West Indies in successive World Cups – 2015 and 2019 but with the team performing well under Pollard, Holder may have to wait a little longer.

cricket Updated: May 07, 2020 16:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
hindustantimes.com | edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
New Delhi
West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates
West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates(AP)
         

Jason Holder has expressed his desire to keep expanding in limited-overs cricket although he is viewed as a Test specialist. Holder, captain of the West Indies Test side, was replaced by Kieron Pollard as their ODI and T20I skipper following a disastrous performance at the World Cup, and even though the all-rounder is grappling match form, the 28-year-old is hopeful of reclaiming his lost spark.

“I don’t want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format. Yes I’m the captain for the Test team but as I’ve crossed formats for a number of years, I think my sole focus has been on West Indies cricket, ideally in all three formats not only in Test cricket,” Holder told windiescricket.com.

Holder has led West Indies in successive World Cups – 2015 and 2019 but with the team performing well under Pollard, Holder may have to wait a little longer. Since the World Cup, Holder has scored just 50 runs from six games and claimed just seven wickets from 10 games at an average of 68.85 and strike rate of 75.4. With such numbers, Holder may struggle to grab a permanent spot in the West Indies’ limited-overs set-up, especially now that their batting runs deep, something that was summed up by all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

“I love the leadership role; the leadership role for me is one where it makes me focus and drives me in a way where my performances definitely have to lead by example and I definitely have to practice what I preach. I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we’ve got to understand each and every one of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle,” Holder stated further.

Last month, Holder had admitted that it was tough for him transitioning back just as a player when he was removed as West Indies captain. Even though he continues to lead the team in Tests, Holder said he was slightly taken aback with the timing of the decision.

“To be quite honest, it has been tough transitioning back just as a player. In hindsight, it has been tough trying to understand how to get back in as just a player,” Holder told the Cricket Collective podcast on TalkSPORT. “It was an interesting time for me. I had found out earlier in the tournament that we have moved as one-day international captain. For me, it was just trying to win it [the CPL].”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news