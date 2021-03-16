'He's a star player': Jason Roy says he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's exploits on debut
England opener Jason Roy said that he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan taking the game away from the visitors in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kishan made his debut in India jersey, and smashed 56 runs in 32 balls despite his opening partner KL Rahul getting out for 0 in the first over.
Kishan's 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli set an easy win for India, as captain Kohli finished things off with an unbeaten 73-run knock to chase down the target of 165.
Speaking ahead of the 3rd T20I between the two teams, Roy, who has seen Kishan's exploits in the Indian Premier Legue, described the 21-year-old as a "star player".
"He's obviously a star player, he's done that for Mumbai Indians, numerous amounts of time so I wasn't surprised when I saw him kind of teeing off a bit because everyone knows he's a star player so good on him," Roy said in a virtual media interaction with the UK media, according to news agency PTI.
"A couple of times he might have got a little bit wrong with the ball but he capitalised by hitting it for six. It's just a case of just making sure you kind of execute your skills extremely well," he added.
Meanwhile, the series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third encounter between the two teams on Tuesday could really tilt the balance in one team's favour.
Roy believes that his team have bounced back in the past before, and they are not much demotivated by the 7-wicket loss on Sunday.
"The boys have bounced back, we're a fast learning side. I don't think there's been a huge amount of wind out of our sails to be honest," Roy signed off.
