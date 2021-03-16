IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He's a star player': Jason Roy says he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's exploits on debut
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
cricket

'He's a star player': Jason Roy says he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's exploits on debut

Kishan's 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli set an easy win for India, as captain Kohli finished things off with an unbeaten 73-run knock to chase down the target of 165.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:12 AM IST

England opener Jason Roy said that he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan taking the game away from the visitors in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kishan made his debut in India jersey, and smashed 56 runs in 32 balls despite his opening partner KL Rahul getting out for 0 in the first over.

Kishan's 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli set an easy win for India, as captain Kohli finished things off with an unbeaten 73-run knock to chase down the target of 165.

Also read: IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?

Speaking ahead of the 3rd T20I between the two teams, Roy, who has seen Kishan's exploits in the Indian Premier Legue, described the 21-year-old as a "star player".

"He's obviously a star player, he's done that for Mumbai Indians, numerous amounts of time so I wasn't surprised when I saw him kind of teeing off a bit because everyone knows he's a star player so good on him," Roy said in a virtual media interaction with the UK media, according to news agency PTI.

"A couple of times he might have got a little bit wrong with the ball but he capitalised by hitting it for six. It's just a case of just making sure you kind of execute your skills extremely well," he added.

Meanwhile, the series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third encounter between the two teams on Tuesday could really tilt the balance in one team's favour.

Roy believes that his team have bounced back in the past before, and they are not much demotivated by the 7-wicket loss on Sunday.

"The boys have bounced back, we're a fast learning side. I don't think there's been a huge amount of wind out of our sails to be honest," Roy signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
cricket

‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still in IPL’: Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
cricket

'He's a star player': Roy wasn't surprised to see Kishan's exploits on debut

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Kishan's 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli set an easy win for India, as captain Kohli finished things off with an unbeaten 73-run knock to chase down the target of 165.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he finds questions on return to ODIs, T20Is as 'laughable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Ashwin's last appearance in white-ball cricket for India was back in July 2017, in a T20I game against West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
cricket

Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Over the last three seasons, Yadav has been honing his skills, balancing conventional with unconventional, trying to spend as much time at the crease as possible while keeping the scoreboard ticking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
cricket

‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still in IPL’: Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
India vs England: After winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets, India would hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
cricket

'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Kohli allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to play freely, as he settled himself in the middle, and by the time Kishan was dismissed after a memorable debut, Kohli was ready to take the charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
cricket

Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—“obviously” Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
A regular feature of Kohli's batting in his career has been the number of times he has remained unbeaten. In fact, in 81 T20I innings, the India captain has remained not out 22 times, which proves just how good he is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin April 9. (ANI)
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin April 9. (ANI)
cricket

'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
cricket

Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A win for either team will boost their chances for the remainder of the two matches. (BCCI)
A win for either team will boost their chances for the remainder of the two matches. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman and Virat Kohli.(HT/Reuters)
VVS Laxman and Virat Kohli.(HT/Reuters)
cricket

Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:59 AM IST
  • The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
cricket

'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP