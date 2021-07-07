Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan attend Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain at the Wembley Stadium

Stars galore in England currently. Be it international cricket, the final few games of Euro 2020 or Wimbledon, the streets and stadium of London are currently swamped with stars. Adding to the glitter are the newly-wedded couple of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who were snapped at the Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain.

The star India pacer, along with his wife, posed for a photo in the stand ahead of kickoff. Team India, after the culmination of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, are currently on a 20-day break ahead of their of five-match Test series against England.

This is not the only occurrence of the Indian team players venturing out to watch other sports in the stadium.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant had also attended a Euro 2020 game while Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted watching Wimbledon. The Virat Kohli-led team would enter the bio-bubble again on July 14.

India had lost the final of the WTC against New Zealand by eight wickets and they will now be seen in action in the upcoming five-match series against England.





Italy booked their berth in the Euro 2020 final after defeating Spain on penalty shoot-out by 4-2 at Wembley on Tuesday (local time).

Azzurri had led through Federico Chiesa on the hour but substitute Alvaro Morata forced extra time. It went to a shoot-out and after Morata himself was denied, Jorginho rolled in the clincher for Roberto Mancini's team.

Both teams were in a record sixth Euro shoot-out; it was Italy's third such success and Spain's second reverse, as per UEFA. With this win, Italy is into their fourth European Championship final, behind only Germany on six.

Italy will now either clash with Denmark or England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

