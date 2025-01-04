Jasprit Bumrah breaks Bishan Bedi's 47-year-old record, continues to script history vs AUS with Labuschagne's scalp

Jasprit Bumrah continues to script history in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy as he achieved another feat with the ball on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test. Bumrah, who is leading the team in the Test match, claimed the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne early in the first session and pipped legendary Bishan Singh Bedi in the tally of most wickets for India in a series Down Under. The 31-year-old has been the standout bowler in the series and has single-handedly pulled India back into the competition on numerous occasions. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a successful caught-behind appeal, dismissing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on day two of the fifth Test match.(AFP)

He picked the wicket of Usman Khawaja at the brink of stumps on Day 1, and he didn't take much time to add another one to his tally as he managed to force an edge from Labuschagne's willow on Day 2 morning. The Australian batter edged the ball behind the stumps to Rishabh Pant and got dismissed for just two in the series decider.

With his wicket, Bumrah took his tally in the series to 32 scalps and pipped Bedi, who claimed 31 wickets in a Test series against Australia Down Under in 1977/78.

Most wickets for India in a series in Australia

32* Jasprit Bumrah in 2024/25

31 Bishan Bedi in 1977/78

28 BS Chandrasekhar in 1977/78

25 EAS Prasanna in 1967/68

25 Kapil Dev in 1991/92

He has been Australian batters' worst nightmare throughout the five Tests, with his consistency and everlasting appetite for wickets. The 31-year-old has already claimed three five-wicket hauls in the series and managed to terrorise the Australian batters, as almost everyone looked uncomfortable facing him on the field. The added responsibility of leading the Indian team has also brought the best out of Bumrah as he had led the visitors to their only win in the series so far, which came in at Perth.

Meanwhile, Bumrah got some strong support from Mohammed Siraj from the other end on Day 2 as he got the better of Sam Konstas and Travis Head in an over to break Australia's back. Siraj bowled his heart out and got rewarded for it as he dismissed the two attacking batters from the home team, who could take the game away from the opposition's reach. Konstas, who debuted at MCG, scored 23, while Head only added 4 runs to his name.