Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary reaction leaves Adam Gilchrist spell-bound: ‘When Virat Kohli dropped a catch…’

Jasprit Bumrah left everyone impressed not only with his bowling but also with his captaincy on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. Bumrah, the stand-in captain for India in the opening match, inspired his team with his terrific spell after the visiting batters found it tough and were bundled out for 150. The premier pacer ran through the Australian batting line-up with a four-fer to put India on top despite their moderate score in the first innings. He straightaway dismissed the likes of Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith inside the first 10 overs to shift the momentum in his team's favour. India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) and Virat Kohli walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first play during the first day of the first Test cricket match.(AFP)

Veteran Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist heaped massive praise on Bumrah's positive mindset and how he led the team. He didn't lose his calm when Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch at slips in the innings.

"That was a captain's spell. He decided to go out there and set the tone. He led the team along with him. Even when Virat Kohli dropped a catch, Bumrah's reaction was extraordinary - a little smile. [It was like] 'Oh well, I'll just have another go here'. And the team rallied around him," Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

Bumrah had a chance to complete his fifer on Day 1, when Marnus Labuschagne had a massive letoff two balls later, with Kohli putting down a sitter, leaving the Indian skipper with his head in his hands.

'Jasprit Bumrah frightening to face'

At the close, the hosts were in disarray on 67-7 after the leader of the pack demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17.

The Perth Test marks Bumrah's second stint as a stand-in captain, as in the past he also led his country against England in 2022.

Meanwhile, talking about his bowling, Gilchrist asserted that Bumrah was just frightening to face for any batter as he didn't allow them to find their rhythm and straightaway started causing trouble.

"Just looks frightening to face. There was no let up. There are no discernible changes in action or style or technique. As a batter, I just can't image what it's like facing him. That was brilliant," the 53-year-old went on to add.