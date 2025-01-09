Jasprit Bumrah headache to KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant debate: India's conundrums for Champions Trophy squad selection

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy wrapped up, a change of formats will have India and seven other of the best cricket nations in the world turn their attention to the ICC Champions Trophy. However, this brings with it its own question marks, as India look to get the combination right before setting off for the UAE for their matches. Can India find the winning combination for the ICC Champions Trophy?(BCCI-X)

Although India’s 2023 World Cup team was balanced and set a strong template for how the team should function, it has been over a year and there are gaps that must be filled. Here are some of the more concerning dilemmas for India.

Will Rohit continue as captain? Who will be his deputy?

Retired from T20Is, axed from Tests, the ODIs seem to be the last place Rohit Sharma can rely on his selection. It is his best format, to be sure, and there is no reason to try and move on from a man with three double-centuries in the format. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play the role of his vice-captain in this team, which might upset Hardik Pandya as he continues to be overlooked for international leadership.

Jasprit Bumrah injury headache

Jasprit Bumrah’s inability to bowl in the final innings of the BGT led to some questions over his health and fitness, with a back spasm being the concern. India will want Bumrah fit and firing for the Champions Trophy, with the pace bowling ranks already slightly debilitated.

Middle order riches: Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul vs Sanju Samson

While the top four seems firmly set with Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer after his World Cup heroics, the number 5-6 middle order is not so solid. KL Rahul is the incumbent, but Rishabh Pant’s return complicates matters. Add to this Sanju Samson’s scintillating white ball form, and Gautam Gambhir is slightly spoilt for choice. Can he get the combination right?

Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav back?

Mohammed Shami was India’s lead strike bowler at the 2023 ODI World Cup, but his road to recovery has been an arduous one. A lot will hinge on whether he can make it back in time to support Bumrah and Siraj. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav is likely the lead spin option, but if he remains unfit, India will be concerned regarding who they can turn to instead.

Jaiswal makes a strong case

While Yashasvi Jaiswal has made waves opening in Test cricket and T20Is, it is the 50-over format that is considered to be his best. A List A average of 53.96, will Jaiswal finally get an ODI call up, and in such a high-profile tournament?

The fringe options that can make the cut

A squad of 15 is not a massive unit, so India’s depth options will be interesting to keep an eye on. Nitish Kumar Reddy could be picked as cover for Hardik Pandya, while a long stock of pace-bowling back-ups could be superseded by someone like Mayank Yadav, who brings that x-factor. Tilak Varma’s middle order flexibility and left-handedness can be a weapon, and the spin depth could be found through all-rounders like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar rather than a frontline spinner.

India’s possible squad for the ICC Champions Trophy

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami