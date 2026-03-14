‘Jasprit Bumrah is the real poster boy’: Ex-India star’s bold assertion 'any team with him will start winning'

Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of India’s bowling unit in recent years, repeatedly delivering when the team needed him most. The fast bowler played a decisive role in India’s title runs at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup, stepping up in pressure moments. Whether in crucial spells during tight games or on the biggest stage of the World Cup finals, Bumrah has consistently led the attack and delivered match-turning performances. Jasprit Bumrah was India's MVP with the ball in the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PTI)

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Bumrah rose to the occasion in the biggest matches. The fast bowler made decisive contributions in both the semifinal and the final, turning key moments in India’s favour. He finished the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. Bumrah also produced a match-winning spell in the final, picking up four wickets as India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the trophy and become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the true “poster boy” of Indian cricket, crediting the pace spearhead for playing a decisive role in the team’s recent T20 World Cup triumphs. Emphasising Bumrah’s unmatched impact with the ball on the biggest stage, Kaif said: “You will not find a bigger player than Bumrah. He is the real poster boy. No one around comes close to him. I can even write it down for you. He was the main reason we won the World Cup in 2024 and again in 2026.”

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“Team that has Bumrah will not lose” Continuing his praise for Bumrah, former India cricketer Kaif said the star pacer is so influential that any side he plays for instantly becomes stronger. Kaif also felt Bumrah does not always receive the level of attention and recognition his performances truly deserve.

“The team that has Bumrah will not lose. Boss, right now, even if you put Bumrah in someone else’s team, that team will start winning. So I think India is very lucky to have a player like him. We have seen many players, and I feel sometimes Bumrah does not get as much attention as he deserves. Look, the amount of limelight he should get, the amount of coverage he should have, whether it is for ads or news, is less than what he deserves," he said on his YouTube channel.