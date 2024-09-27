Jasprit Bumrah leaves Virat Kohli's company, turns around to look for Rohit Sharma; internet calls him 'OG Ro kiddo'

Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers for India as the hosts reduced Bangladesh to three down for 107, before rain washed out the final session of Day 1 of the second and final Test match of the series. Jasprit Bumrah, who picked five wickets in India's 280-run win in Chennai last week, including a 4 for 50 in the first innings, could have had a wicket or two as well, but was left unfortunate. Jasprit Bumrah snubbed Virat Kohli to look for Rohit Sharma during Kanpur Test

Bumrah started off with three back-to-back maiden overs, leaving Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan absolutely clueless at the crease as to which of his edges were in danger. Overall, in his new-ball spell of nine overs, he induced 22 false shots and beat the batter six times. But none of his magic deliveries got him any wickets.

Away from his on-field misfortune, Bumrah became a talking point on social media after a video of him from the Kanpur Test went viral with fans claiming that he is the "OG Ro kid." In the 29-second clip, Bumrah is seen walking alongside Virat Kohli after bad light resulted in Day 1 play being halted during the final session. However, the pacer snubbed the former India captain, and then turned around to find skipper Rohit Sharma. He then walked up to him and was seen in deep discussion as they walked towards the dug out, with Rishabh Pant joining as well.

The Bumrah-Rohit bond

It was under Rohit's captaincy that Bumrah made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013 for Mumbai Indians after being scouted by former India head coach John Wright, who was then in charge of the franchise with a similar role. Bumrah helped Mumbai lift the IPL title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, taking 165 wickets in 133 appearances.

In the national team, where he made his debut in 2016, Bumrah played under Rohit 54 times, which included their T20 World Cup-winning partnership earlier this year in June.