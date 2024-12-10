‘Bumrah may get more wickets but Shami India’s best bowler, Siraj nowhere near him: West Indies legend Andy Roberts

Legendary West Indies cricketer Andy Roberts heaped praise on Mohammed Shami, calling him "India's best bowler." Roberts, a daunting member of the famous West Indies pace quartet - Michael Holding, Joel Garner, and Colin Croft being the others - that terrorised batters across the globe in the 19070s and 80s, said Jasprit Bumrah might get more wickets but Shami is the complete package who has more control and can seam and swing the ball both ways. India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) interacts with teammate Mohammed Shami(AP)

“Shami has been India’s best bowler for a while. He may not get the amount of wickets Jasprit Bumrah gets, but he’s the full package and is more consistent than the rest. Shami swings the ball, Shami seams the ball and Shami’s control is as good as Bumrah’s," Roberts told Mid-day.

Roberts, who picked up 202 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 25.61, said Mohammed Siraj, India's second-best seamer after Bumrah in Australia, is nowhere near Shami's class. Shami should play. Mohammed Siraj is nowhere near Shami,” Roberts added.

When will Shami go to Australia?

Roberts' comments come at a time when Shami's availability for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still in doubt. The veteran of 64 Tests has not played for India since the ODI World Cup in November last year. His last Test match was also against Australia in the WTC final in June last year.

After recovering from a long injury layoff, Shami has looked in fine form for Bengal in the solitary Ranji trophy match and T20s that he has played. After playing a major role in taking Bengal to the knockouts, picking up 8 wickets in seven matches at a 7.67 economy, Shami played a match-winning hand with both bat and ball against Chandigarh to take them to the quarterfinals. Shami scored an invaluable 17-ball-32 and bowled 13 dot balls in his four overs.

Despite Shami giving a good account of himself in the Syed Mushtaq Ali matches, the NCA is yet to give him a green signal for the Australia Tests. After India lost the second Test in Adelaide, captain Rohit Sharma said "doors are always open for Shami" but has developed a new swelling on his knee that the medical team is monitoring.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands 1-1. The third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane is slated to begin on Saturday. It is safe to say that there is no chance of Shami being available for that match, but the possibility of seeing him in action for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne cannot be ruled out.