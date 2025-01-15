Jasprit Bumrah on bed rest, no clarity on injury diagnosis; unlikely to be rushed back as Champions Trophy fate bleak

Uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament continues to hang in the balance as a fresh report in the Times of India on Tuesday revealed that the star fast bowler has been advised bed rest amid no clarity on his diagnosis. Bumrah had suffered from back spasms during the Sydney Test match against Australia, with BCCI yet to give an official update on the degree of his injury. India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day two of the fifth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 4(AFP)

According to the report, Bumrah, whose current situation doesn't look encouraging, will likely report to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

"Bumrah could go to the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and the swelling to subside. Once that is done, future course of action will be ascertained," a source told the newspaper.

The report further added that Bumrah, who has swelling in his back owing to the injury, is unlikely to be rushed back, and with there being no clarity on how the diagnosis will be approached, the 31-year-old's return to competitive action could take longer.

"Bed rest doesn't sound good. I hope it's not a disc bulge or a muscle swelling which is of a higher grade. The approach has to be similar with him - wrap him in cotton wool and preserve the talent like him," added the source.

Selectors await final medical report

Indian players have an arduous schedule ahead with the home white-ball series against England, followed by the Champions Trophy, the IPL and then the Test series in England. With selectors still having time before they name the provisional squad on Sunday and teams being allowed to make changes to the list until February 13, the report added that the Ajit Agarkar-led committee are waiting for the final medical report on Bumrah before taking the call.