Jasprit Bumrah only player to score perfect 10 by Australia's leading news portal amid Rohit, Kohli bashing: 'New King'

Jasprit Bumrah's efforts went in vain as India lost the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs to concede a 1-2 lead in the series, but the Australian media was in awe of the Indian pacer's incredible performances. The premier pacer claimed four wickets in the first innings and even bettered his performance in the second essay with a terrific five-wicket haul to make it nine scalps from the Test. He has been the lone fighter for India on many occasions and outclassed every other bowler with his amazing consistency over the first Tests so far. India's Jasprit Bumrah holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking the five wickets during play on the last day of the fourth cricket Test against Australia.(AP)

Australia's leading news portal, The Sydney Morning Herald, acknowledged his efforts in the Boxing Day Test and gave him a 10/10 rating for his incredible performance. Bumrah was the only player among the two teams who achieved the perfect rating, as even the winning side's best player, Pat Cummins, managed to get 9.5. Bumrah was even called the new king of Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma only managed to get 1 out of 10 from The Sydney Morning Herald, while Virat Kohli, who flopped in both innings, only managed to get 3.5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the other two Indian stars who received decent ratings - both got 8.

Bumrah has been the highest wicket-taker at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 30 scalps - 10 more than the second-placed Cummins.

‘Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s most influential player': Cummins

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins said that Bumrah has made it difficult for Australia at different times of the BGT series.

"Obviously a really good bowler in great form. You know, he's been their most influential player. He's made it difficult for us at times. I thought all their bowlers bowled really well yesterday. I don't think the pitch was doing too much, but they made it really tough for us and toiled hard. So I thought they all bowled quite well. You know, he in particular poses the biggest threat," Cummins said at the press conference.

On the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match, Bumrah surpassed legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker from Asia in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions.

Meanwhile, the Indian batters succumbed under pressure during the 340-run chase and were bundled out for 155. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only batter who put up some fight with an 84-run knock, but a controversial third umpire ended his stay in the middle as Australia took complete control of the match.