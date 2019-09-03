Jasprit Bumrah reaches career-high Test ranking after super show in West Indies

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:35 IST

It seems as if the world cannot stop praising Jasprit Bumrah. He has been sensational in the past month after single-handedly dismantling the West Indies batting department and reiterating his position as a top bowler in the world. Bumrah put in a Player of the Series display in the two-match Test series against West Indies where he picked up 13 wickets at an average of just 9.23. This included an amazing spell of 5/7 in the first test while also becoming the third Indian to pick up a hat trick in second Test.

His performance in the West Indies has been justified in the latest ICC rankings. Bumrah has continued his impressive rise in world cricket by rising up to the third spot in the ICC Test bowlers rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Holder break into the top 5 of @MRFWorldwide ICC Test bowling rankings 👇https://t.co/yFguBlrHxu — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2019

Bumrah has been exceptional in the longest format of the game since making his debut last year. He has become the fastest Indian to take 50 Test wickets and has a total of 62 scalps in 12 matches. Due to his excellence, Indian captain Virat Kohli has already labelled him as the most complete bowler in world cricket.

“When he [Bumrah] gets some kind of momentum, you can see what he can do in five-six overs with the new ball, which you saw in the first innings. I haven’t seen many more lethal spells than that two spells in the last couple of Tests. Standing in slips, you can feel for the batsman who’s playing him. He confuses them with angles, with swing, he will set up for the out-swinger and then bowl the in-swinger. It’s coming at pace and then he can hit you with bouncers as well,’ Virat told reporters after winning the second Test match.

‘I think he’s the most complete bowler in world cricket now.’

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Steve Smith has reclaimed the number 1 spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. He has toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli from the perch after Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the second innings of the Jamaica Test match.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 15:30 IST