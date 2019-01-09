Jasprit Bumrah reacts after Australian kid copies his bowling action

An Australian kid caught the attention of Jasprit Bumrah after a video went viral on social media of him trying to copy the Indian fast-bowler’s bowling action.

Bumrah was one of the stand-out performers for India in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and his 21 wickets played a more than important role in the visitors winning their first-ever Test series Down Under.

A Twitter user posted the video on social media with the young kid trying to copy Bumrah’s bowling action. He wrote: “@bhogleharsha @Jaspritbumrah93 The only problem from your great series win may be the next generation of Aussie cricketers you have inspired!”

@bhogleharsha @Jaspritbumrah93 The only problem from your great series win may be the next generation of Aussie cricketers you have inspired! 👏💪👊 pic.twitter.com/dmZNClOcBx — Michael Curtin (@c_u_r_t_o) January 9, 2019

Bumrah took note of the video and he wrote: “The kid is so cute . Give him my best wishes.”

The kid is so cute . Give him my best wishes 😊. — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 9, 2019

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) got involved and they posted a cheeky response. The ICC’s post read: “The Australia v India series in 2034 is going to be fire.”

The Australia v India series in 2034 is going to be 🔥🔥🔥! https://t.co/JiNBA3UQWT — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2019

Bumrah won’t be a part of the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and T20I series against New Zealand as the star pacer has been rested by the team management. Mohammed Siraj has replaced Bumrah in the ODI team for the series against Australia, Siddarth Kaul will be a part of the T20I series against the Kiwis.

In a release, the BCCI said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rest India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and the tour in New Zealand. Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour. Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand.”

