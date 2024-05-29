Jasprit Bumrah receives Brett Lee's stamp of approval before T20 World Cup: 'Want to see fast bowlers...'

Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee had nothing but praise for pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the lead-up to the ICC World T20 2024. The former Australian pacer feels only Bumrah is one such pacer who is executing yorkers consistently in competitive cricket. Pacer Bumrah capped off a noteworthy season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) although the Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered an underwhelming performance in the 2024 season. Bumrah bagged 20 wickets in the IPL 2024 before the T20 World Cup(Getty Images)

Hitting rock bottom, Bumrah-starrer MI picked up eight points from 14 games. Bumrah picked up 20 wickets in 13 games at the IPL 2024. As one of the most complete bowlers in international cricket, Bumrah is known for his toe-crushing deliveries. Speaking at the launch of the Legends Intercontinental T20 league, former Australian pacer Lee demanded pacers to bowl more yorkers.

"On a general rule, other than Bumrah, we haven't seen enough fast bowlers nailing their yorkers recently. I want to see fast bowlers bowl more yorkers. I still don't reckon they execute enough yorkers at the death," Lee told news agency PTI. Bumrah finished third in the Purple Cap standings of the IPL 2024. Only Varun Chakaravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings) bagged more wickets than Bumrah in the 2024 season. Purple Cap holder Harshal finished the season with 24 wickets in 14 games.

"If you look back at 17 years of Indian Premier League, on average a yorker goes for a strike rate of less than 100. Which tells me that one run or less per bowler that's executed. Now, when you bowl a yorker and you've got guys who can go down and scoop you over the head, well that puts pressure on you as a bowler. You've got to set in the right field and put two men back, third man fine and back and then bowl," Lee added.