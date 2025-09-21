Jasprit Bumrah reduced to club bowler by Pakistan; records his worst spell ever during Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match

Pakistan showed a new, aggressive approach and caught India off guard in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match. A change in the top order transformed the team's performance. India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) bowls as Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan watches during the Asia Cup 2025(AFP)

Notably, Pakistan sent Fakhar Zaman to inaugurate the innings with their regular opener, Sahibzada Farhan. This was a deflection from their regular pair of Saim Ayub and Farhan. This change got the team going from the first over as Zaman came out with the approach of taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Bumrah has his worst time with the ball in powerplay

One of the biggest factors that went in favor of Pakistan was that Zaman slammed Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries of the first over that he bowled. India’s best bowler conceded 11 runs off the over, and that not only put India off the track, but it also reduced the threat of Bumrah considerably.

Zaman was dismissed off the next over by Hardik Pandya, but that did not deter the Pakistan team from attacking India’s best bowler. In the second over of his spell, Bumrah was taken for 10 runs, and that was followed by a 13-run over, which was the final over of the powerplay. This meant that Bumrah conceded 34 runs off three overs within the power play. His most expensive spell in the power play in all T20Is.

Most expensive powerplay spells by Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is

Runs Conceded Opposition Venue Year Overs 34 Pakistan Dubai 2025 3 31 Australia Melbourne 2016 3 27 West Indies Lauderhill 2016 2

Pakistan seize momentum in the early stage of Super Four match

Bumrah taken to the smithereens put India on the back foot. Pakistan ended up with their highest powerplay score of the tournament, registering 55 runs for the loss of one wicket in six overs. The momentum that they got in the first six overs set up the platform for a considerable total on the board. The Salman Ali Agha-led side will be looking to build on the momentum they have and take the game out of India’s reach if possible.

India, on the other hand, have looked weak on the field today. They have dropped a couple of catches on the field and have conceded the early phase of the game to their opposition. However, the batters under Suryakumar Yadav will take heart from the fact that the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looks a much better wicket. It does not seem to be the same slowish track that was helping the spinners in the group stage. With a strong batting arsenal under their disposal, India would be quietly confident of chasing down whatever target Pakistan set them.