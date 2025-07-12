Jasprit Bumrah refuses to comment on ball-change row, passes blunt verdict: ‘I work hard, don’t want to lose money'

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who got himself on the Lord's Honours Board through his five-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Test on Day 2 against England, refrained from passing any controversial remarks about the ball change row during the morning session. While speaking to reporters after the close of play on Day 2, Bumrah said he doesn't want to see his match fees being deducted, hence he will not be making any controversial remarks. Jasprit Bumrah refrained from passing any controversial remarks about the ball change row (@BCCI X)

The second ball was moving all corners for Bumrah when he began Day 2. In just 14 balls, he managed to dismiss Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes. However in a matter of 63 balls, the Dukes ball went out of shape and had to changed. The replacement ball moved nowhere close to the original one, and as a result, England went wicketless for the rest of the session.

Even the replacement ball had to be changed 48 deliveries later after it failed the ring test. Bumrah said nothing can be achieved by arguing about the quality of the balls; it is a matter of keeping your head down and getting on with it.

Also Read: Shubman Gill, India lambasted for ball change controversy during Lord's Test

“The ball changes, I don't really control that. Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and play a lot of overs. So, I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted,” Bumrah told reporters.

“But we were bowling with the ball that we were given. And that's how it is. We can't change it. We can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way. Sometimes you get a bad ball. That's how it is,” he added.

According to the data shown by the broadcasters on air on Day 2, the second new ball swung 1.869 degrees and seamed 0.579 degrees on average. On the other hand, the replacement ball swung 0.855 degrees and seamed 0.594 degrees.

When the replacement ball was handed to India, captain Shubman Gill was left fuming, and he even argued with the on-field umpires. Even Mohammed Siraj let his displeasure be known as he was heard on the stump-mic, saying, “This is a new ball, seriously?”

Lord's Test hangs in the balance

The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hangs in the balance. Bumrah returned with a five-wicket haul as England were bundled out for 387 in the first innings.

India reached the score of 145/3 at stumps on Day 1 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten for the visitors.

“It's good to be on the Honour's Board. It will be good to tell my son about it,” said Bumrah about taking a fifer at the iconic Lord's.

Speaking of England, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers. On his return to Tests after four years, the pacer picked up a wicket in his very first over as he scalped the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal.