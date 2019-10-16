e-paper
Jasprit Bumrah’s latest post is all about inspiration, Twitter salutes the spirit - See picture

The Gujarat-boy is quite active on social media and keeps posting images of his initial years in the game which encapsulates the rather humble beginning and how he, trumped all the impediments which came along his way.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jasprit Bumrah
File image of Jasprit Bumrah(PTI)
         

Indian cricket’s fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric - from being typecast as a T20 specialist, to leading India’s Test attack, Bumrah has been a revelation for Virat Kohli across all the three formats of the game. Currently, he is out of action owing to a side strain and his workload management remains one of the biggest areas of concerns for Indian cricket.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan Singh’s congratulatory tweet will transport you to the 2000s

He posted a latest image which read: “Started from the bottom now we’re here,” Bumrah’s latest tweet read.

 

India skipper Virat Kohli feels Jasprit Bumrah is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now and with his work ethic, the speedster has long shed the tag of being just a T20 specialist.

“He confuses with his angles, swing and pace. I think he is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now,” Kohli said after India’s 257-run win in the second Test in which Bumrah claimed a hat-trick.

Twitter saluted the spirit of the young bowler and wished for his speedy recovery.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 16:34 IST

