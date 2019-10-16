Jasprit Bumrah’s latest post is all about inspiration, Twitter salutes the spirit - See picture

cricket

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:36 IST

Indian cricket’s fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric - from being typecast as a T20 specialist, to leading India’s Test attack, Bumrah has been a revelation for Virat Kohli across all the three formats of the game. Currently, he is out of action owing to a side strain and his workload management remains one of the biggest areas of concerns for Indian cricket.

The Gujarat-boy is quite active on social media and keeps posting images of his initial years in the game which encapsulates the rather humble beginning and how he, trumped all the impediments which came along his way.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan Singh’s congratulatory tweet will transport you to the 2000s

He posted a latest image which read: “Started from the bottom now we’re here,” Bumrah’s latest tweet read.

Started from the bottom now we're here. 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Sv1wtoFxE — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 16, 2019

India skipper Virat Kohli feels Jasprit Bumrah is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now and with his work ethic, the speedster has long shed the tag of being just a T20 specialist.

“He confuses with his angles, swing and pace. I think he is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now,” Kohli said after India’s 257-run win in the second Test in which Bumrah claimed a hat-trick.

Twitter saluted the spirit of the young bowler and wished for his speedy recovery.

This comments from the WI greats shows the success you have achieved and you absolutely deserve this ❤️https://t.co/0GUBM2PujC — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) October 16, 2019

The journey of a cub🐯to become the royal Bengal tiger🐅🐅🐅 — Megha Shyam Sekhar (@meghaShyam1252) October 16, 2019

Best quality is when u don't forget ur roots... 📸🦁💯🏏#bumrahthegoat — jasprit bumrah.fc (@bumrahthegoat) October 16, 2019

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 16:34 IST