Jasprit Bumrah's T20 World cup news sparks meme-fest: 'Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma...'

Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the T20 World Cup was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday in what is a major blow to India's prospects in the tournament. Speculation has been rife about the nature of Bumrah's back injury since he sat out India's first T20I against South Africa earlier this week with a back pain.

While India head coach Rahul Dravid and his former teammate and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had both refused to rule Bumrah out until there is word from the medical team. This was followed by reports that Bumrah's injury may not require him to sit out the entire T20 World Cup, raising hopes. However, Sunday's announcement dashed any such hopes and while fans expressed anguish at the absence of India's premier fast bowler in the marquee tournament, many decided to deal with the shocking news with humour.

BCCI confirms Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup.



Meanwhile Rohit sharma ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NB3LdR8dhB — Rego fernando (@icareall_rf) October 3, 2022

There were many who spoke about the T20 World Cup being without two premier fast bowlers in Bumrah and England's Jofra Archer.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer during T20 world cup pic.twitter.com/yq4EUIGAo8 — Savage (@arcomedys) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, there were a number of memes about how Bumrah tends to rarely remain injured during the IPL.

Bumrah was ruled out of India's ongoing series against South Africa after complaining of a back pain on the morning of the first T20I. This was followed by reports emerging that the 28-year-old has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup altogether

