Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
cricket

'Jasprit Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad Test': Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah told India captain Virat Kohli that he got workload management while playing the third Test against England in Ahmedabad in which he bowled only six overs.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah bowled only six overs in the third Test against England which India won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Bumrah was not even required to bowl in the second innings. In fact, none of the Indian pacers were. Virat Kohli used only his spinners Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sunday (for 3 balls) to bowl England out for their lowest score – 81 – against India.

That it was a pink-ball day-night Test which is generally ruled by the seamers, made it more interesting, perhaps a bit surprising too. It certainly was for Bumrah, who went to state that he got workload management while playing a Test match.

Also Read | As soon as it starts spinning, everyone seems to start crying about it: Lyon

India captain Virat Kohli revealed what fast bowlers Bumrah and Ishant told him during the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad which ended in two days with India spinners picking up 19 wickets.

“Bumrah said I'm getting workload management while playing the game and Ishi said 'I'm playing my hundredth game and not getting a bowl’,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation. “Eventually, he (Washington Sundar) was happy that he got three balls in the whole game. He didn't get any with the bat also - poor guy. Bizarre game - I've never been part of a Test match where things have moved so quickly,” he added.

Also Read | Azharuddin's interesting idea to help batsmen on 'rank turners'

As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 – which also turned out to be the last day of the Test and all of them belonged to the spinners, prompting widespread criticism particularly from former England cricketers about the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch.

Meanwhile, Bumrah who had been rested from the second Test in Chennai to be fresh for the day-night Test, will play no further part in the Test series against England.

The fast bowler was released from the squad after he requested BCCI on personal grounds.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," said BCCI in a release.

While it is too early to put a finger on selection for the fourth Test match, which will be played at the same venue from March 4, it is likely that Bumrah will be replaced either with Mohammed Siraj or Umesh Yadav in the India XI.

