Jasprit Bumrah shares photo of broken stumps after practice

Jasprit Bumrah tweeted a picture of the middle stump broken in the nets, hinting that he is on course to make a comeback with a bang.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
A file photo of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
A file photo of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.(PTI)
         

The India quick bowling trio demolished Bangladesh to sweep the Test series 2-0 last week in Kolkata. If that was not enough, underlining the team’s fire power in the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared a picture of him breaking the middle stump during a practice session.

On his road to recovery from injury, Bumrah tweeted a picture of the middle stump broken in the nets, hinting that he is on course to make a comeback with a bang.

READ: Kohli closes gap on Smith, three Indians in top-5 of Test Batting rankings

“The End. #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps,” Bumrah said in a tweet.

Indian pacers Ishant Sharma (12), Mohammed Shami (9) and Umesh Yadav (12) together claimed 33 wickets as India won both Tests by huge margins to stay comfortably on top of the ICC World Test Championship table.

 

Recovering at a steady pace from his injury, Bumrah missed the series against South Africa due to a stress fracture -- went through an assessment post the Diwali break which revealed that his recovery is on track and he is likely to be available for the New Zealand tour.

