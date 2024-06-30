Jasprit Bumrah sprints towards wife Sanjana Ganesan, shares emotional hug right after India's T20 World Cup victory
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan shared a heartwarming moment after India secured the T20 World Cup title.
Team India ended an 11-year wait for a T20 World Cup title on Saturday, defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a dramatic win in Barbados. The side survived a scare, snatching the victory from the jaws of defeat after South Africa, at one point, required just 26 off 24 deliveries to win the title. However, India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya, who collectively took seven wickets, staged a dramatic comeback in the death overs to restrict South Africa to 169-8, securing a thrilling victory.
Virat Kohli, playing his final T20 international, anchored India’s innings with his first half-century of the tournament, guiding them to a total of 176-7. After captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat, Kohli’s crucial knock, along with Axar Patel's quickfire 47 off 31 deliveries, provided the stability needed to set a challenging target.
Bumrah, however, emerged as one of India's biggest game-changers, bowling a crucial 18th over where he picked the wicket of Marco Jansen and conceded merely two runs. His over allowed India with a significant cushion in the last two overs, with the Proteas requiring 20 runs to win. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, then, ensured a quality finish to steer India to victory.
Bumrah, justifiably, was emotional, as were the other Indian players, as India ended the long wait for the ICC title. The fast bowler sprinted towards his wife, broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan, and hugged her as the duo celebrated the win.
Bumrah was also named the player of the tournament for his consistent performance in the tournament, where he picked 15 wickets at a staggering economy rate of 4.17.
“Usually, I’m the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I don’t have many words, I don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble but we’re really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there’s no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this,” said Bumrah.
