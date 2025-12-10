Jasprit Bumrah steps into history book, does what no other Indian bowler has done with his 100th T20I wicket

India demolished South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at Cuttack by 101 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Their ace-pacer and leader of the pack, Jasprit Bumrah, chose this night to step into history. He removed Dewald Brevis to claim his 100th T20I wicket, becoming the first Indian and only the fifth bowler in international cricket to 100 or more wickets in all three formats of the game. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.(AP)

Bumrah finished the night with 2/17 in his three overs as South Africa skittled for 74, their lowest T20I total in reply to India’s 175/6. The landmark capped a night that doubled as a statement of India’s strength in the format heading into the T20 World Cup 2026.

An elite five-man club

Jasprit Bumrah now has 234 wickets in 52 Tests, 149 wickets in 89 ODIs, and 101 wickets in 81 T20Is, a rare blend of brilliant efficiency across formats.

Before Bumrah achieved the feat, the all-format-100-wicket club consisted of just four names. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga was the first to get there in 2019, followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi became the youngest to complete the treble in December 2024. Bumrah now extends the list to five and gives India its first representative in the group.

Player Country Test wkts ODI wkts T20I wkts Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 101 338 107 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 246 317 149 Tim Southee New Zealand 391 221 164 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 121 135 126 Jasprit Bumrah India 234 149 101

The achievement from Bumrah proves that he has already built a legacy that is unmatched in Indian cricket. The pacer is transcending excellence and setting new benchmarks for himself with each passing game. The Indian team will hope that he continues to deliver at his best, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 coming up.