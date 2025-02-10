Jasprit Bumrah undergoes back scan, BCCI sets final date to decide Champions Trophy fate: Reports

A final decision on India pace ace Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy will be reportedly be taken on February 11, which is also the deadline for the submission of final squads for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Bumrah, who picked up an injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was listed in the provisional 15-man squad for the ongoing ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah has been forced to sit out of the ODI series against England. (AFP)

However, Bumrah has not been able to take part in the series and there remains to be any official clarity on his injury status. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had on January 18 expressed hope that Bumrah would be able to take part in the third ODI while he was announcing the squad but that is now impossible.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah had a scan on his back at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru recently. The BCCI's medical staff will now coordinate with the selectors and the India team management before the decision is taken. It was earlier reported that the 31-year-old is set to begin rehabilitation in the next day or two, which will comprise “some gym work, even light bowling.”

Bumrah's breakdown in Australia

Bumrah had practically carried the Indian attack throughout the five-match Test series in Australia, which the visitors lost 3-1. While the rest of India's bowlers left a lot to be desired, Bumrah's performance had been rated at various points as one of the greatest individual performances by a player in a Test series in Australia.

However, the effort finally took a toll in the final Test, with Bumrah being unable to bowl in the second innings. The 31-year-old finished with 32 wickets in nine innings at an incredible average of 13.06. Before that, Bumrah was player of the tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup which India won.