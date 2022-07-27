Home / Cricket / 'Bumrah would be great captain for Test cricket. For ODIs it would be Rahul or Pant': Senior India batter's bold claim
  • Since Kohli stepped down from the role in the Test format in January this year, having earlier relinquished his position in T20Is while being removed from the leadership position in ODIs, India has had multiple captains across formats despite Rohit Sharma being named as the all-format leader.
Risbabh Pant; Jasprit Bumrah; KL Rahul
Published on Jul 27, 2022 08:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India has had multiple captains in 2022. Since Virat Kohli stepped down from the role in the Test format in January this year, having earlier relinquished his position in T20Is while being removed from the leadership position in ODIs, India has had multiple captains across formats despite Rohit Sharma being named as the all-format leader. However, senior India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star Robin Uthappa has opined on who fits best for Test and ODI leadership position for India.

With the BCCI managing Rohit's workload across formats, India have had leaders in KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan. However, speaking in an audio chatroom hosted by CricChat, Uthappa backed Bumrah for the captaincy role in red-ball cricket while backed both Rahul and Pant for ODI cricket.

“According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant," he said.

Bumrah has led India only once, in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham earlier this month, which remains his only ever captaincy experience in his cricket career. India had lost the match by seven wickets.

KL Rahul has led India four times, across two formats. His first captaincy experience was in the Test series in South Africa in Johannesburg when then-regular skipper Kohli had incurred an injury. He then led India in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas as well. Pant, on the other hand, led the Indian side in the home series against Temba Bavuma's men in the T20I format which had ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite Rohit being named as the captain, BCCI selectors had earlier named the aforementioned three as players who are being groomed as future leaders for the Indian team.

