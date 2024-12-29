Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Jasprit Bumrah would've got us out in 3 balls': Lehmann, Vaughan in awe of 'greatest of all time' after MCG classic

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah produced a solid performance on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test, picking four wickets in the second innings so far.

Jasprit Bumrah was in sensational form on the fourth day of the fourth Test at the MCG, leading India’s charge with a spell that had Australia in a complete daze. After Tea, with Australia teetering at 135/6, Bumrah (4/30 in 14 overs) delivered a breathtaking spell that gave India their first real chance of victory.

India's Jasprit Bumrah during the second innings at MCG(AP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah during the second innings at MCG(AP)

Australia had a healthy first-innings lead of 105 runs, but Bumrah’s unplayable lengths, awkward bounce, and late swing kept the hosts on edge. The Indian vice-captain, who reached 200 Test wickets with the dismissal of Travis Head, was in full control, leaving the Australian batters scrambling for survival.

Former cricketers, Michael Vaughan and Daren Lehmann, were in awe of Bumrah's brilliant spell in the second innings. Vaughan labelled Bumrah the ‘greatest of all time’, while Lehmann claimed the Indian pacer would've dismissed him ‘twice’ in three balls.

“The Greatest of all time is doing what he does best here at the ‘G’ .. @Jaspritbumrah93 is incredible .. #AUSvIND,” Vaughan wrote.

In reply, Lehmann said, “How good is he . Brilliant would have got us out in three balls and it’s only three balls because he would have got me twice and one a no ball.”

Bumrah's brilliance was amplified by the support from the other end, something India had sorely missed since the Perth Test. Mohammed Siraj triggered the Aussie collapse with the dismissal of Steve Smith; thereafter, in a stunning 10-over period, Australia lost three key wickets, all of which were down to Bumrah’s relentless pressure and accurate line.

Labuschagne leading charge

Marnus Labuschagne (65* off 118 balls) fought valiantly, but he was fortunate to survive a catch opportunity off Akash Deep. The Australian middle order was under constant threat, and India’s bowlers sensed an opening as the hosts’ advantage continued to shrink.

With Bumrah firing on all cylinders, Australia’s once-comfortable position looked increasingly vulnerable, setting the stage for an exciting final stretch in the Boxing Day Test match.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On