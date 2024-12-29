'Jasprit Bumrah would've got us out in 3 balls': Lehmann, Vaughan in awe of 'greatest of all time' after MCG classic

Jasprit Bumrah was in sensational form on the fourth day of the fourth Test at the MCG, leading India’s charge with a spell that had Australia in a complete daze. After Tea, with Australia teetering at 135/6, Bumrah (4/30 in 14 overs) delivered a breathtaking spell that gave India their first real chance of victory. India's Jasprit Bumrah during the second innings at MCG(AP)

Australia had a healthy first-innings lead of 105 runs, but Bumrah’s unplayable lengths, awkward bounce, and late swing kept the hosts on edge. The Indian vice-captain, who reached 200 Test wickets with the dismissal of Travis Head, was in full control, leaving the Australian batters scrambling for survival.

Former cricketers, Michael Vaughan and Daren Lehmann, were in awe of Bumrah's brilliant spell in the second innings. Vaughan labelled Bumrah the ‘greatest of all time’, while Lehmann claimed the Indian pacer would've dismissed him ‘twice’ in three balls.

“The Greatest of all time is doing what he does best here at the ‘G’ .. @Jaspritbumrah93 is incredible .. #AUSvIND,” Vaughan wrote.

In reply, Lehmann said, “How good is he . Brilliant would have got us out in three balls and it’s only three balls because he would have got me twice and one a no ball.”

Bumrah's brilliance was amplified by the support from the other end, something India had sorely missed since the Perth Test. Mohammed Siraj triggered the Aussie collapse with the dismissal of Steve Smith; thereafter, in a stunning 10-over period, Australia lost three key wickets, all of which were down to Bumrah’s relentless pressure and accurate line.

Labuschagne leading charge

Marnus Labuschagne (65* off 118 balls) fought valiantly, but he was fortunate to survive a catch opportunity off Akash Deep. The Australian middle order was under constant threat, and India’s bowlers sensed an opening as the hosts’ advantage continued to shrink.

With Bumrah firing on all cylinders, Australia’s once-comfortable position looked increasingly vulnerable, setting the stage for an exciting final stretch in the Boxing Day Test match.