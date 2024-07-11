'Jasprit Bumrah's best is yet to come': Brett Lee drops striking remark on Team India star after T20 World Cup heroics

Team India enjoyed a stellar show in last month's T20 World Cup, which culminated in the side lifting an ICC title after 11 years. Rohit Sharma's men defeated South Africa in a dramatic final in Barbados, ending the long wait for the trophy; while it had been an all-round performance for India throughout the campaign as the side remained unbeaten, a standout performer for the team was star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. India's Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final(BCCI-X)

Widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in modern-day cricket, Bumrah troubled the batters throughout the tournament, conceding at an incredible economy rate of just 4.17. He picked 15 wickets in the campaign and was pivotal for India's win in the final, too; he bowled a brilliant spell in the final overs of South Africa's run-chase, conceding only six runs off his 16th and 18th over, while also picking a crucial wicket of Marco Jansen. Bumrah was named the player of the tournament, too, and according to Australia's legendary former pacer Brett Lee, his best is yet to come.

In an interaction with Sports Tak, Lee spoke in detail about Bumrah's role in the Indian team; Lee stated that Bumrah is a “world-class bowler” across eras, and that he's only getting better with age.

“Someone like a Jasprit Bumrah, he has got good pace, he's still quick. He could bowl that line and length in Test cricket. When you give him the white ball, he can open the bowling. If you have to close it in the death overs, the guy's chasing 12-13 at the over at the end, he bowls that swinging yorker which is almost impossible to play. He's world-class in any era, I'm enjoying his career unfold,” Lee said.

“His best is yet to come. He's like Benjamin Button, getting better with age.”

Bumrah's workload management

The 30-year-old pacer returned from a long period of absence due to a back injury in August 2023, when he captained the side in his comeback T20I series against Ireland. The team management has since been particularly wary of his workload, resting him in multiple bilateral series since. The series against Ireland was his last T20I appearance till the T20 World Cup this year; throughout this time, he represented the side in Asia Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the Test series against South Africa (away) and England (home).