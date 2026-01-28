'Jasprit Bumrah's like a Ferrari car': India star earns ‘best bowler in the world’ tag

Morne Morkel didn’t try to dress it up on the eve of the fourth T20I against New Zealand. When the conversation turned to Jasprit Bumrah, he chose admiration first and then the human cost of carrying a side’s hopes. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Mitchell Santner during the third T20I between India and New Zealand. (AP)

“Jasprit is the best bowler in the world. But at the end of the day, everybody needs somebody to talk to. There’s always a lot of expectation on him to go and bowl that magical spell and win the game for us. Sometimes, that burden can take its toll,” he explained.

It was a reminder that even in a format built on speed and shortcuts, a fast bowler still lives in long stretches of pressure: the over that has to stop a chase, the spell that must drag a wicket, the margin that disappears with a single miss. Bumrah’s brilliance makes those moments look routine, but Morkel’s point was clear - greatness doesn’t cancel stress, it amplifies it.

In modern T20s, teams often build their bowling plans around a couple of bankable overs - and Jasprit Bumrah is the definition of bankable. That reliability, though, can become a trap if it turns into dependency. Morne Morkel hinted at a balancing act: use your best bowler as a weapon, but don’t load him with every emergency just because he can fix them.

Having shared dressing rooms with elite bowlers during his playing days, Morkel said support and honest conversations can be as important as tactics. "Having played the game and knowing a lot of the greats in the past that I played with, we all just need somebody to communicate with. I always check in with Bumrah to make sure he's comfortable and if he agrees with the plans we've made. He's like a Ferrari car. If you can get the engine, the oil and all of the running well, the car will perform."

The Ferrari line landed because it carried two meanings at once. One: Bumrah is rare, high-performance machinery - the kind you don’t treat casually. Two: the best outputs often come from the simplest inputs done right: clarity, trust, a plan that the bowler owns, and a quick check-in before the noise of the match swallows everything.

One the eve of a game, Morkel wasn’t just praising Bumrah. He was outlining a method: protect the person, keep the communication clean, and the bowler will keep producing the spells everyone expects.