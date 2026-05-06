Jasprit Bumrah's loss of sharpness postmortemed: ‘He is trying too many things’

Jasprit Bumrah’s quiet IPL 2026 has become harder for the Mumbai Indians to separate from their larger campaign. Even on a night when MI chased 229 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede, their lead fast bowler’s spell remained a concern. Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the IPL 2026 match vs LSG. (ANI Picture Service)

Bumrah went wicketless again, returned 0/45 in four overs, and had another difficult outing with no-balls and expensive overs. Sunil Gavaskar, speaking on Star Sports, said the problem was not effort but rhythm, clarity and execution.

Gavaskar says Bumrah is trying too much Bumrah has taken only three wickets in 10 matches this season. For a bowler who has built his IPL reputation on control, yorkers, hard lengths and late-innings clarity, the numbers have stood out. He has also gone wicketless in seven of those 10 games, including the match against LSG.

Sunil Gavaskar said Bumrah appeared to be moving away from the method that has made him one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

“Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side. His pace has also dropped he is overdoing things, and that’s hurting him. He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him. Trying new things is affecting his rhythm and luck isn’t helping either,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The concern has grown because the dip has not been limited to wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has conceded 329 runs in 37 overs at an economy of 8.89 this season. Against LSG, the pressure became more visible when he bowled a costly 21-run over and also overstepped. One of those no-balls cost him a wicket, adding to a season where his errors have become unusually noticeable.

Gavaskar pointed to specific technical issues in Bumrah’s bowling. He said the fast bowler’s slower-ball length had become fuller, and his line had drifted away from the areas that usually make him difficult to hit.

“His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to leg stump. He is not known for bowling many no-balls, but this season he has already bowled six or seven,” Gavaskar said.

For the Mumbai Indians, the timing is delicate. Their win over LSG kept them alive in the tournament, but Bumrah’s form remains one of their biggest unresolved issues. MI’s attack has often depended on him to control the innings when others leak runs. This season, however, he has not been able to create the same separation.

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The broader context also matters. Bumrah entered the IPL after a heavy international workload, and his pace and rhythm have both come under scrutiny. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has already spoken about workload and mental fatigue as possible factors behind the dip.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said MI may need to have an honest conversation with Bumrah about whether he needs a short break before the final stretch of the season.

“We are in that space that the management can probably honestly sit and have a chat. Ask him: ‘are you feeling 100% from within’; ‘do you want to take a break for a game or so’,” Bangar said.

Bangar said the conversation itself could help Bumrah reset, even if the fast bowler decides he wants to continue playing. “And if he says ‘no, I am good to go, I will play’, you will probably see a better version of him, because he will try to push even more harder,” Bangar added.

MI have backed Bumrah publicly through the season. Mahela Jayawardene earlier said the pacer was still bowling well and that opposition batters had been able to manage him better because Mumbai had not always created enough pressure from the other end. Kieron Pollard also admitted after the SRH game that Bumrah had not been at his best, while stressing that he remained MI and India’s premier fast bowler.

The numbers, however, have now forced the debate into the open. Bumrah’s IPL 2025 campaign had produced 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 6.67. IPL 2026 has been sharply different, with wickets drying up and his economy climbing close to nine.

For MI, the question is no longer whether Bumrah is trying hard enough. Gavaskar’s assessment suggests the issue is the opposite. Bumrah may be trying to force the breakthrough, adding too many variations and moving away from the simple, repeatable strengths that built his reputation.

Mumbai still need him. But they may need a calmer, simpler Bumrah more than a desperate one.