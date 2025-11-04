Jemimah Rodrigues agrees to Sunil Gavaskar’s special request after India’s World Cup triumph: ‘I’m ready with my…'

India’s batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has given a heartfelt response to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s request following the Women in Blue’s World Cup triumph. The 25-year-old was instrumental in India’s maiden title win, delivering a match-winning century in the semifinal against Australia — a thrilling chase where she anchored the innings and guided India past the seven-time champions to reach the final. Jemimah Rodrigues reacts to Sunil Gavaskar’s special request after India’s World Cup triumph.(HT and PTI Images)

The young batting sensation scored 127 not out off 134 balls, hitting 14 fours, to rally the chase home. She reignited hope among Indian fans with her match-winning knock against Australia, paving the way for India’s dream run that culminated in a historic World Cup triumph over South Africa in the final.

After Jemimah’s stunning century in the semifinal that paved the way for India’s World Cup triumph, batting legend Gavaskar made a heartfelt request — saying that if India went on to win the title, he would love to sing a song with Jemimah, with her playing the guitar.

“All I can say is that if India wins the World Cup. She (Jemi) and I, if she’s okay to do that, we will sing a song together, she with her guitar and I will sing a song," Gavaskar said during an interaction on India Today.

The 25-year-old batter responded to Gavaskar's request on Tuesday and said she is ready with her guitar, while also thanking the legend for his support.

“Hi, Sunil Gavaskar sir. I saw your message and you said that if India win the World Cup, we will both sing a song together. So, I’m ready with my guitar, hope you are ready with your mic. Lots of love sir, thank you for everything," she said on Instagram.

Jemimah Rodrigues fights inner demons throughout World Cup

Meanwhile, Jemimah, who had faced the heartbreak of being dropped from the 2022 World Cup squad, opened up about her mental health struggles following the semifinal triumph. She wasn’t a guaranteed starter this time either and was even benched against England after a run of underwhelming performances.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour," Rodrigues said after the win over Australia on Thursday in her home city, breaking down.

"Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up and God took care of everything," said the batter, after her third ODI century.