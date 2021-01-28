'Was following India vs Australia and thought I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant does': West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood

West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood feels his batting style is similar to that of India’ wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Blackwood said he was quite sure India will win the fourth Test against Australia if Pant stayed there till the end.

"I was following the series between India and Australia. During the fourth innings with an hour left, I was saying to myself that once Rishabh Pant is there, you're going to win. I think we have the same batting style,” Blackwood told ESPNCricinfo.

Further explaining the rationale behind his comment, Blackwood said Pant always puts the bowler under pressure, which is pretty similar to the way he bats in Test cricket.

“He looked to score and a player who puts bowlers under pressure. That's the same way I bat. I was just rooting for him because I know he was under a little bit of pressure. He is a very cool guy," Blackwood added.

Pant, who was not a part of the Indian side in the first Test in Adelaide, made a roaring comeback to the side and ended the series as one of India’s best performers. After his 97-run innings helped India draw the third Test in Sydney and keep the series locked at 1-1, he slammed an unbeaten 89 on the last day of the Brisbane Test to seal a historic three-wicket victory for India.

Blackwood too had a played similar kind of knock against England in Southampton last year. Blackwood slammed 96 off 154 balls to help West Indies chase down 200 in the fourth innings of the Test match.

The right-hander’s similarity with Pant doesn’t end there. He has a difficult road to the West Indies side, just like Pant.

"I think I have been out of the West Indies team for almost three years," he said on his routines while being away from the national team. "On the sidelines, I did some work on my mental space. I trained twice a day and hit the gym every day. I put in a lot of hard work to be as fit as possible. I tried to come back as strong as possible. You can see the results. I am better at my shot selection, I am starting to understand my game very well, [and] I want to continue to do the same going forward."