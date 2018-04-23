Jhulan Goswami, leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, gets commemorative stamp

Jhulan Goswami, ex-India women’s cricket captain, has been honoured with a commemorative stamp for her outstanding feats with the national team, with the stamp launched at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ club on April 20 in the presence of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

She is currently the leading wicket-taker in the women’s ODI format and became the first cricketer to take 200 wickets. Jhulan overtook Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick as the world’s leading wicket-taker last May.

Jhulan Goswami, a veteran of 10 Tests and 169 ODIs, was part of India’s women’s World Cup squad in England that finished runners-up after falling to the hosts in the last hurdle. She’s also India’s most successful bowler in the World Cups and has 36 wickets to her name — a record she shares with England’s Clare Taylor. Overall, Australia’s Lynn Fullston leads the tally with 39 wickets.

How good is this!!! To commemorate the fact that Jhulan Goswami became the 1st player to reach 200 ODI wickets. #womenscricket @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/Pjo5y4VPP8 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 21, 2018

Jhulan was adjudged as the ICC Women’s Play of the Year in 2007.