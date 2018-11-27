Joe Root plays the guitar in dressing room after series win against Sri Lanka - Watch

England scripted an unprecedented series win in Sri Lanka as they blanked the hosts 3-0 for the very first time. Captain Joe Root lead the efforts on the field as his spinners outbowled the hosts in all the three matches.

After the match, the captain took the lead in the dressing room as he took the guitar and played it much to the elation of the rest of the team members.

This is what it means to become the first England team to complete a clean sweep in Asia... 🎵🏴𠁧𠁢𠁥𠁮𠁧𠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/97gYWru323 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 26, 2018

Spinners Moeen Ali (4-92) and Leach (4-72) shared eight wickets between them to lead England to victory in the final Test match .

England had won the first Test in Galle by 211 runs and the second in Pallekele by 57 runs to win their first series in Sri Lanka in 17 years.

“Proud of everyone, brilliant performance from the whole squad. Not surprised, we knew we were capable of winning here. The learning and ability within the squad, we can keep improving. That’s been our secret - been able to bring different guys in - pick a team that can take 20 wickets and post scores that could put pressure on the opponents. You are only as good as your team. You can’t look past that. The experienced players have taken the extra responsibility. It’s been exceptional. It’s been a complete team effort, it’s been a great tour. Proud of my team. Everything about this trip has been magnificent. Fans have been exceptional. I speak on behalf of everyone involved - I am grateful for the support,” Root said after the match.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 19:37 IST