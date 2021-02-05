Joe Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes
It was a special moment for England captain Joe Root as he received a cap from team-mate Ben Stokes for featuring in his milestone 100th Test in the first match of the series against India here.
The stylish right-hander was handed the special cap by star all-rounder Stokes prior to the start of the Test at the M A Chidambaram stadium.
He was also presented a special cap by England national selector Ed Smith on the occasion.
Root had made his debut against India in the 2012-13 tour and also played his 50th Test against the same opponent in Vishakapatnam in 2016.
The 30-year-old Root has scored 8,249 runs with 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries before this Test.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who is playing in his 50th Test, also received a special cap from Root.
The England players wore black armbands as a mark of respect for inspirational war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, the ECB media manager said in a statement.
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test
- With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
‘997’: Hogg predicts number of balls Pujara will play in series against England
