 Joey Gallo finalizes a $5 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Joey Gallo finalizes a $5 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals

Joey Gallo finalizes a $5 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals

AP |
Jan 28, 2024 05:59 AM IST

Joey Gallo finalizes a $5 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals

Joey Gallo finalized a $5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Gallo hit .177 with 21 homers, 40 RBIs and 142 strikeouts last year with the Minnesota Twins. The 30-year-old outfielder and first baseman had an $11 million, one-year contract, then became a free agent.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Washington designated catcher Israel Pineda for assignment to make room on its roster.

Gallo gets a $2.5 million salary, and the agreement includes an $8 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout, which would be payable by next Jan. 15. He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses this year for plate appearances: $200,000 each for 200, 300, 400, 500 and 600.

An All-Star with Texas in 2019 and ’21, the strikeout-prone Gallo has slumped in recent years. He hit .181 in the last five seasons with 88 homers, 190 RBIs and 597 strikeouts in 1,323 at-bats, a 45% rate.

Gallo has a .197 career average with 198 homers and 426 RBIs for Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and the Twins.

He offers the Nationals some much-needed power for their light-hitting lineup and he bats left-handed, a need for Washington’s batting order.

Washington hit 151 homers last year, the second-lowest total in the major leagues and less than half of the leading 307 produced by NL East champion Atlanta.

The Nationals are still working to redevelop a roster that was torn down in the aftermath of its 2019 World Series championship; the club is coming off four consecutive finishes at the bottom of the division.

This offseason has not brought additions of much in the way of major league talent. But Gallo offers some positional flexibility, able to play at first base or the outfield, as well as being a DH.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs England Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On