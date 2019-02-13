Jonty Rhodes picks top 5 fielders, names Suresh Raina as the best

Former South African player Jonty Rhodes is considered arguably the best fielder to have played the game. He has also dabbled into coaching and knows the players up close and personal.

In a video released by the ICC, Rhodes has picked his top 5 fielders from the modern era. While there were no surprises when he picked AB de Villiers, Herschelle Gibbs, and Andrew Symonds, his choice of Suresh Raina was indeed very interesting. The other player on the list was former England captain Paul Collingwood.

Raina is considered one of the better Indian fielders, and now Rhodes who has also coached Mumbai Indians in the IPL, says that the Chennai Super Kings star is by far the best Indian fielder he has seen.

“I have been a massive fan of Suresh Raina, for forever; ever since he started playing,” Rhodes told ICC website.

“I know what the conditions of the fields are in India, and every time he practices, every time he dives, it’s gonna be so much of heat. He doesn’t even give a second hesitation of should I have dived or shouldn’t have dived,” he added.

Commenting on Raina’s skills as a fielder who is brilliant anywhere on the ground, Jonty said that the Uttar Pradesh-man always goes for the ball irrespective of the situation.

“He goes for the ball which pretty much what my philosophy is, ‘if you don’t go, you’ll never know’ and he has done that. He has taken great catches in the slips and in the outfield and in the circle. I have loved watching Suresh Raina. He is my number one fielder,” he added.

