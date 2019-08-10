Jonty Rhodes posts heartfelt message for Suresh Raina post knee surgery

cricket

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina underwent knee surgery in Amsterdam which effectively rules him out of the better part of India’s domestic season which starts later this month. The left-hander had a niggling knee problem since last season and will require at least six weeks of intense rehabilitation for recovery.

“Mr Suresh Raina went through a surgery for his knee where he is been facing discomfort for last few months. The surgery is been successful and it will require him 4-6 weeks of rehab for recovery,” Raina’s Dutch surgeon Dr H Van der Hoeven was quoted as saying.

Taking to Twitter, former South African player Jonty Rhodes posted a heartfelt message for Raina.

Rhodes wrote: “@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend - knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse”

@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend - knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse https://t.co/tc3LY4R4qF — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) August 10, 2019

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at the Leeds.

