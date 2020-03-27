e-paper
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler reacts on viral mankad photo, takes cheeky dig at Ashwin

Jos Buttler reacts on viral mankad photo, takes cheeky dig at Ashwin

While England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler did not react to Ashwin’s fresh tweet on last year’s mankad episode but his comments during a podcast gave clear indications that he is far from forgetting it.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 25, 2019 Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (L) exchanges words with Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 25, 2019 Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (L) exchanges words with Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur(AFP)
         

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown starting from midnight on March 25 to curb the outbreak of Covid-19, a photo of Ravichandran Ashwin running out Jos Buttler started doing the rounds in social media. It was not an ordinary run out by any means, Ashwin had ‘mankaded’ Buttler after the latter ventured out of his crease during an IPL match last year.

Interestingly, the run out took place on March 25, 2019 exactly 12 months before the 21-day lockdown. Quite expectedly, the photo went viral for the second time around and Ashwin decided to share it on his twitter account to add to the fun.

Ashwin’s post read: Hahah. somebody sent me this and told me it’s been exactly one year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown this is a good reminder for my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe.”

 

While England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler did not react to Ashwin’s fresh tweet on last year’s mankad episode but his comments during a podcast gave clear indications that he is far from forgetting it.

Buttler jokingly picked Ashwin as the last person to be in self-isolation with. “Ravi Ashwin probably. It’s actually a year ago since I got mankaded because I keep getting tweeted about it, saying “stay safe, don’t go outside” with those pictures of me,” Buttler said in a podcast with Sky Sports.

In IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals batsman Buttler was run out on 69 while backing up at the non-striker’s end, with Kings XI Punjab skipper Ashwin choosing to whip off the bails as the runner stepped out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batsman on strike.

The dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, is permitted under cricket’s laws but viewed by some as going against the spirit of the game.

Buttler departed after an angry exchange with Ashwin and his exit condemned the Royals to a 14-run defeat in their IPL opener in Jaipur.

Buttler, meanwhile, sounded hopeful about a truncated IPL. “Obviously, it’s such a massive tournament for world cricket, so hopefully some of it can go ahead – perhaps a shortened tournament,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

