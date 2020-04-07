e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler says it’s ‘a big shame’ that revenue generator IPL is not happening due to COVID-19 pandemic

Jos Buttler says it’s ‘a big shame’ that revenue generator IPL is not happening due to COVID-19 pandemic

The deadly contagion has claimed more than 120 Indian lives apart from close to 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the fourth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the fourth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.(IANS)
         

IPL is “massive” in terms of stature and it is a “big shame” that it cannot be held at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said star England batsman Jos Buttler, who is expecting the cash-rich event to be slotted later in the year.

The deadly contagion has claimed more than 120 Indian lives apart from close to 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

READ | ‘Spectators are important, but...’: Harbhajan Singh on when and how IPL should be held

Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, underlined the importance of a tournament like IPL.

“I don’t know any more than you know about when IPL would be played or people talking about whether it can be pushed back. At the moment, everything is quite indefinite as no one knows how long it will last. So it can’t be decided at the moment when it could or could not happen,” Buttler was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Buttler, who made massive strides as a white ball player after a few seasons of IPL, spoke about the impact of not having an IPL and the effect it could have on revenue.

“As for the stature of the tournament, it’s a massive, massive tournament. Revenue that is involved in IPL is massive. It is a very important competition to cricket and it’s a big shame that it’s not going ahead or whether it does have the way to push it in the schedule and allow it,” he said.

READ| ‘Announcing decision on social media really hurts, we had to suffer’: Waqar criticises Amir, Wahab

However, IPL pushed back later in the year could well mean that some of the top players could miss the tournament due to their bilateral commitments.”Of course, that might mean certain players might be unavailable. They will have to work through as the situation unfolds,” he concluded.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Mehbooba Mufti moved to her house, to remain under detention
Mehbooba Mufti moved to her house, to remain under detention
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points
China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels
Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news