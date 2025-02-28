Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain following dismal Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

Jos Buttler has resigned as England's white-ball captain after the team's disastrous show at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Buttler, 34, said that Saturday's Group B game against South Africa will be his last as skipper. England were knocked out of the ongoing ICC event in Pakistan and Dubai, after losing to Australia and then enduring a shock defeat against Afghanistan two evenings ago. After the loss, Buttler was grilled by Michael Atherton on the mic during the post-match presentation ceremony. He himself looks unsure about his future as captain, culminating in the decision Friday evening. The South Africa game will be Jos Buttler's last as England's white-ball captain(AFP)

"I'm going to stand down as England captain," Buttler said. "It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully somebody else who can come in alongside Baz [Brendon McCullum] will take the team to where it needs to be."

Buttler took over as England's captain after the retirement of the World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, in June of 2022. Five months into his leadership, Buttler enjoyed the highest of highs when he led England to the T20 World Cup win in Australia. However, with that, England and Buttler's downfall began in ODIs and T20Is, with the team failing in three consecutive ICC events. Buttler's England finished seventh in the 2023 ODI World Cup with just three wins from nine games, ended as semi-finalists after losing to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup and before suffering the Champions Trophy low.

Buttler was looking forward to work with Brendon McCullum but…

With McCullum handed the ODI and T20I reins of the side following England's success with 'Bazball' in Tests, Buttler was eager to head the team in a new direction. But as it turns out, losing to Afghanistan proved to be a tough pill to swallow. Buttler's expressions after the match, his reactions from the dressing room as England capitulated in their chase, and his dropped shoulders spoke louder than words.

"It's quite clear [what prompted this decision]," Buttler added. "This tournament was going to be important results-wise for my captaincy, and obviously two losses and being out of the tournament with a bit of a hangover from some tournaments before, it probably reached the end of the road for me and my captaincy.

"It's a shame, I am sad about that. With Brendon only coming in recently, I was excited about working closely with him and hoped for a quick turnaround to take the team forward, but it's not worked out that way. It feels like it's the right time for me and for the team to have a change."

In 95 matches as captain, Buttler led England to 44 wins and 47 losses. Harry Brook, the designated vice-captain of the side, will likely take over command.

"Overriding emotions are still sadness and disappointment, but I'm sure in time that will pass. I can get back to really enjoying my cricket. I will also be able to reflect on what an immense honour it is to captain your country and all the special things that come with that."