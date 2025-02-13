Menu Explore
Jos Buttler strikes down Ravi Shastri's training claim: '...don't mistake that for a lazy environment'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 13, 2025 07:41 PM IST

England captain Jos Buttler has said he is “not sure” if it is true that the side didn't train enough during their tour of India. 

Jos Buttler has said that former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former England captain Kevin Pietersen's claims about his side's lack of training sessions during their tour of India are not “quite true”. England have been panned for their underwhelming buildup to the Champions Trophy as they lost 3-0 to India in the recently concluded ODI series.

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma exchanges a handshake with England's captain Jos Buttler at the toss during their 3rd ODI match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)
Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma exchanges a handshake with England's captain Jos Buttler at the toss during their 3rd ODI match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

Shastri and Pietersen first spoke about England allegedly having just one net session throughout the ODI series and choosing not to train after they lost the first match in Nagpur. "I'm not sure that's quite true," Buttler said of Shastri's accusation after the third ODI. Buttler said that the team has had a long tour. England England's tour started with a five-match T20I series that started on January 22.

“I think we've had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days... there have been a couple of times we've not trained but we've certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour. We obviously try to create a really good environment but don't mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve,” he said.

England have lost all four ODI series they have played now since their group-stage exit in the 2023 World Cup. They have also won just four of the 14 ODIs they have played in this period. Against India, Buttler's side hardly ever looked capable of challenging the hosts but he feels that their confidence won't be dented by this performance.

"We want the results to build confidence and win games - that feels a lot better having won matches as opposed to losing. We're up against a good side in their own conditions, they're probably the benchmark in ODI cricket at the moment," Buttler said, seeing a silver lining in his team not playing to their potential yet.

"We've not played near our potential, we've had some moments in games, never enough to force results or look like winning games of cricket in the last three matches. But I think the fact we're not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to, believe we can get there and be dangerous team in the Champions Trophy," Buttler said.

'No concerns' on how England fared against spin

England got off to good starts with the bat throughout the series but were completely undone whenever India's spinners took over in the middle overs. Their Champions Trophy matches will largely be played in Pakistan where pitches have increasingly suited spin bowling in recent Test matches but Buttler said he had "no concerns" with how England dealt with spin in this series.

"No concerns. As I said, simply we have to be better. We have to be very confident in all the guys' games against spin. Guys have all the shots. Joe Root is probably one of the best players of spin in the world. Certainly a good guy to have in our team. Like I said, quite simply you can't put your finger on always why but we just have to be better and be more effective. Take the lessons from the opposition," he said.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, RCB Captain Announcement and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
