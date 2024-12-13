Josh Hazlewood back, no place for Scott Boland as Pat Cummins names Australia XI for third Test vs India in Brisbane

Despite five wickets - victims included India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the first innings and Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second - in the day-night Test in Adelaide, Scott Boland will not find a place in the Australia XI for the all-important third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting this Saturday (December 14). Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Friday that pacer Josh Hazlewood will return to the side at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia's Josh Hazlewood will play the third Test against India(AFP)

Hazlewood coming in for Boland is the only change to the home side's XI that beat India by 10 wickets in Adelaide to level the series at 1-1.

Cummins said Boland, always the one to miss whenever Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc and the Australian captain are available, was unlucky to be left out of the XI despite a good show with the pink ball in the previous Test.

How Hazlewood trained at a different ground and proved his fitness

After a terrific start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, Hazlewood was forced to sit out of the Adelaide Test due to a side strain. He recovered quicker than expected and proved his fitness by bowling at full tilt at the Allan Border Field, which is eight kilometres away from the Gabba on Thursday.

The 32-year-old sweated his way through an intense 45-minute session under the scorching Queensland sun alongside his longtime partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc, with the pair bowling to Test squad member Josh Inglis and Queensland batter Lachlan Hearne. Bowling coach Dan Vettori was also on hand for the secondary training session.

Cummins confirmed that the move to have the quicks train at AB Field was "purely (about) run-ups."

"We've done it most years ... It's only about 25 meters at the back of the Gabba (nets) whereas obviously we can get full run-ups at AB Field," Cummins said.

"They were going to bowl yesterday morning, it was still damp, so the nets got pushed back to the afternoon, hence why it kind of clashed with the main training session. There's nothing more to it."

Australia XI for 3rd Test: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins ©, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.