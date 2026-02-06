Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup, Australia's injury woes show no signs of ending

Australia received a body blow ahead of the T20 World Cup as pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the competition on Friday. The speedster who missed the Ashes 2025-26 campaign, has failed to recover in time for the 20-team tournament. He was named in the initial squad; however, he remained in Sydney when the rest of the team assembled in Sri Lanka last week. Just five days before Australia's opening match against Ireland in Colombo, the 35-year-old was deemed unfit and hence would miss the 10th edition of the tournament. Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. (REUTERS)

National selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed the development, saying the outlook for the paceman has changed. “We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications (are) he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk,” cricket.com.au quoted him as saying.

“We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time,” he added.

Australia and Mitchell Marsh's task is now cut out as the pace department is relatively weak. For starters, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis are the only two fully fit frontline quicks. Sean Abbott is a travelling reserve, and he could now be drafted into the main squad as Hazlewood’s replacement.

Nathan Ellis, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Big Bash League (BBL), is on track to play some part in the tournament; however, he is in doubt for the team's opening match on February 11. Adam Zampa has been declared fit for the opening match, while Tim David is on track to play some part in the group stage.

Australia's chances Australia are in Group B for the T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. Recently, Australia were blanked 3-0 by Pakistan in the three-match T20I series before the World Cup.

The 2021 champions will now have to fight the odds if they are to win the competition for the second time.

Australia's squad for the World Cup: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.

