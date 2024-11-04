Australia pacer says NZ series whitewash might awaken 'sleeping giant' India for BGT: 'Right up there with Ashes'

Australia's premier pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that India's shocking 0-3 loss against New Zealand at home might just wake a "sleeping giant" of world cricket when Rohit Sharma and his team arrive in Australia for the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on November 22 in Perth. Josh Hazlewood did say that it is good to have India's confidence taking a hit, but he is no mood to take the arch-rival lightly, as he is expecting a bounce back. Josh Hazlewood and Rishabh Pant (Getty Images)

After winning the third and final Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium by 25 runs, the Kiwis became the first side to whitewash India 3-0 on home soil in a series comprising three or more matches. Spinner Ajaz Patel took a total of 11 wickets in the Wankhede Test as Indian batters had no answers.

It is just the second time since 2014 that India have lost three straight Tests.

"It might awaken a sleeping giant, so to speak. It’s obviously better them losing 3-0 than winning 3-0, easily. The confidence might have taken a bit of a hit. A lot of them have been out here, but there’s a few batters who haven’t, so they’ll be a bit unsure of what to expect," Josh Hazlewood told Sydney Morning Herald.

"I don’t think you can read too much into it. The results are obviously good for us in a way. Credit to the Kiwi boys. They played outstanding cricket. To win 3-0 in India is unbelievable. It’s hard enough to win one game there, let alone every match of the series," added the 33-year-old.

'India series right up there with Ashes'

Josh Hazlewood, who has time and time again, troubled the Indian batters, said that 'everything is falling into place' for him when it comes to bowling rhythm. He also opined that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is right there with the Ashes, when it comes to popularity and TV ratings.

"Everything’s falling into place. It’s just a huge series. Every time we play India, it’s right up there with the Ashes. I think the crowds will be massive. I think the TV ratings could be huge. [There is talk] it could be the biggest ever," he added.

The series between India and Australia will begin on November 22 in Perth. The second Test will be played in Adelaide from December 6 and it would be a pink-ball contest, played under lights.

The remaining three Tests will be played in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Australia are yet to win the BGT after 2014-15 season.

On their last two tours in Australia, India emerged victorious and Australia are quite desperate to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pat Cummins will look to add yet another checkmark on his impressive resume as the Australian captain.