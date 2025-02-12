'Just 1 net session in entire tour': Shastri rips into England; takes brutal dig after catching Archer napping in dugout

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen showed no mercy to the Jos Buttler-led side as they suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series against India in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, which will begin next week. After losses in Nagpur and Cuttack last week, England succumbed to another massive loss as India secured a 142-run win in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The series was preceded by a loss in the five-match T20I contest against Suryakumar Yadav's men. Ravi Shastri fumed at flippant England

Speaking on air during the third game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shastri made a shocking revelation that the England team batted at the nets just once during the tour of India as he lashed out their unserious attitude before the Champions Trophy.

"From what I've heard, England have had just one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve,” said Shastri.

Kevin Pietersen, who was part of the commentary, shared his thoughts on the claim as he revealed that Tom Banton, who joined the England squad as a replacement for Jacob Bethell, was practising golf on the eve of the third game against India.

“The 2-hour flight from Dubai across here. He (Tom Banton) was on the golf course yesterday. He wasn't batting, and where have the issues come? The start, 1 for 60, 2 for 80. And then, what happens? None of them can play spin. And how do you improve playing spin?,” said Pietersen.

Shastri's dig at Jofra Archer

During the 25th, as the camera panned towards the England dug out, fast bowler Jofra Archer was seen napping in the corner. Shastri, who was in commentary then, took at a dig at the England star.

He said: "Precisely the question which I said. Nice time for a nap. It's that kind of a trip for England."