Justin Langer teases Shoaib Akhtar with 'phenta maar diya' remark after Mayank Yadav becomes fastest bowler in IPL 2024

With Mayank Yadav aka the 'Child of the wind' becoming India's new pace bowling sensation at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer shared a hilarious message for legendary Pakistani fast bowler - Shoaib Akhtar. Nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket. Justin Langer shared a special message for Shoaib Akhtar after Mayank Yadav shattered speed records at IPL 2024(AFP-Getty Images-PTI)

Speedster Akhtar bowled a 161.3 km/hr delivery against former England star Nick Knight to achieve the iconic feat at the ICC World Cup back in 2003. Inda's rising star Mayank hurled a 156.7 delivery against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to raise his stocks in the IPL 2024. After Yadav bowled the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 season, former Australian head coach Langer teased Akhtar by sharing his famous dialogue.

Watch: Langer teases Akhtar with 'phenta maar diya' remark

In a viral video shared by the social media handle of the Super Giants, former Australian opener Langer shared a special message for Akhtar and said ‘phenta maar diya’. Australia's Langer made his coaching debut in the 2024 season of the IPL. LSG pacer Mayank is also playing his first season in the world's richest T20 league - the IPL.

Mayank Yadav becomes fastest bowler in IPL 2024

The 21-year-old made his delayed IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday. The LSG speedster bagged match-winning figures of 3 for 27 against Shikhar Dhawan's men. Mayank bowled a 155.8kph thunderbolt in his debut game. The LSG pacer improved his previous best by bowling the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 against RCB on Tuesday.

The LSG fast bowler picked up the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to record match-winning figures of 3 for 14 against the Virat Kohli-starrer side. Mighty impressed with Mayank's fast-bowling exploits in the IPL, former West Indies fast pacer Ian Bishop said that the LSG speedster is a "kid bowling like a child of the wind" on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focused on," Yadav said after LSG's win over RCB in the IPL 2024.