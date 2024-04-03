Mayank Yadav gets 'child of the wind’ moniker as cricket greats watch him break IPL speed records in disbelief

Mayank Yadav set the stage on fire with his rapid pace once again as he ran riot against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and helped Lucknow Super Giants win their second match in a row. The 21-year-old, who made his debut against Punjab Kings in LSG's match, proved that he is not a one-match wonder and claimed the Player of the Match award on consecutive occasions. Mayank Yadav continues to shine with his rapid pace.(PTI)

The tearaway pacer claimed three wickets for just 14 runs in his quota of four overs as LSG hammered RCB by 28 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. He bettered his record of the fastest ball with a 156.7 kph delivery on Tuesday.

Mayank claimed the important wickets of Glenn Maxwell (0), Cameron Green (9) and Rajat Patidar (29) to break Bengaluru's back in the 182-run chase. He outclassed the Australian duo with his rapid pace which they failed to handle.

He stunned Maxwell with a short delivery as the Aussie failed to time it well and got caught by Nicholas Pooran for a second ball duck. Meanwhile, he got the better of Green with an absolute jaffa and hit the top of the off-stump with a delivery which nipped back in. Patidar also went for a pull shot and Devdutt Padikkal didn't make any mistake grabbing the catch.

The cricket fraternity heaped praise on the young paceman for his terrific bowling display at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav and Dale Steyn were highly impressed with the young Mayank's rapid pace.

Greats of the game laud Mayank Yadav for his raw pace

"Tezzzzz aur toooofaaannnniiiii What speed #MayankYadav," Suryakumar wrote on X.

"That’s a serious ball! #PACE," Steyn wrote.

Legendary Windies cricketer Ian Bishop also lauded the LSG paceman and wrote, “This Mayank Yadav Kid bowling like a child of the wind,,,pphhoofff.”

Mayank, who won the consecutive Player of the Match award, asserted that his primary goal is to play for India.

"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start," he said.

The LSG also revealed that out of the three wickets - Green's was the one which he enjoyed the most.

"I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most. There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath," he added.