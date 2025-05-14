Kagiso Rabada and other SA stars to miss IPL playoffs as Proteas coach sends stern message: ‘We want our players back…’

South African players' availability for the playoffs and final is under the scanner. Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad has made it clear that he wants his players back with the national team on May 26, which was the original plan before the IPL was suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The cash-rich league is set to return on May 17, with the playoffs starting from May 29 and the final on June 3. Meanwhile, South Africa, who have qualified for the World Test Championship final, will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel from June 3 to 6 to get prepared for their all-important clash versus Australia. Kagiso Rabada has been picked in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final.(AFP)

CSA has already announced the 15-member squad for the WTC final, while seven members of the team are currently involved with the IPL, including Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs.

Conrad said the team's deadline has not changed. He wants the players to return to South Africa by May 26.

"Nothing has changed from our perspective," Conrad said about the May 26 deadline. "That is the ongoing conversation that is being had between people at a higher play grade than I am. As it stands we're not budging on that, I don't think. We want our players back on the 26th and hopefully that comes to fruition," he added.

‘May 26 is the latest for the Test guys to come back’

Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of national teams and high performance, also stated that the players picked in the squad have to return by May 26.

"One thing we've made clear, and we are finalising this with the IPL and the BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations," Enoch Nkwe told a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday

"May 26 is the latest for the Test guys to come back. The original plans don't change because the No. 1 priority is the WTC final. We've been engaging with them over the last day or two to make sure we're all on the same page," he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa secured their place in the final by winning eight of their 12 matches in the World Test Championship cycle, including an impressive streak of seven consecutive victories to close out their campaign.

The Proteas will assemble in Arundel on May 31 and are scheduled to play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3 to 6.