'Phir to team catch drop karna...': Kamran Akmal mercilessly trolled after PCB appoints ex-PAK star as junior selector

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as the chief of the eight-member junior selection committee by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB has named Akmal as the chair of the selection committee which also included the likes of Sohail Tanvir, Amir Nazir, Taimoor Khan, Junaid Khan, Faisal Athar, Qaisar Abbas, and Sanaullah Baloch.

According to the media release, selectors and the head coaches of the regions will conduct trials as per the schedule shared by the apex cricket board of Pakistan. After PCB constituted the selection committee for age-group trials and named Kamran as the junior chief selector, the former Pakistan cricketer was called out by netizens on Twitter. Taking cognisance of the recent development in Pakistan cricket, Kamran was hilariously trolled by Twitterati.

Known for his explosive batting style, Kamran made his international debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in 2002. Akmal played 53 Tests and scored 2648 runs for Pakistan in the longest format. In the 50-over format, the 41-year-old scored 3236 runs in 157 games. Akmal also played 58 T20Is for the former world champions. Akmal recorded his final appearance for Pakistan against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in 2017.

Earlier, PCB had named former cricketer Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector of the senior team. Rasheed also served as the Pakistan chief selector between 2015 and 2016. Rasheed has taken over from Shahid Afridi, who was earlier appointed as the interim chief selector of the Pakistani national side.

The newly appointed chief selector represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs between 1977 and 1983. Babar-led Pakistan side will host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in April. While the series opener will be played at National Stadium in Karachi, the fifth and final match will be contested at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 23.

