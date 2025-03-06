Kane Williamson delivers blunt verdict on raging debate over India's ‘Dubai advantage’: 'They have clarity...'

A big focus during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy has been India’s benefit of playing all their games at the same venue, in Dubai, as they are set to play their fifth match of the tournament in those conditions while other teams have shuttled back and forth between Pakistan and the UAE. New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. AP/PTI(AP03_05_2025_000258B)(AP)

While many pundits and former players have criticised the ICC’s decision-making that has led to this, India’s focus will be on winning the final, where they will go up against New Zealand for the trophy.

Kane Williamson, who struck a magnificent century in the semifinal against South Africa to help the Kiwis to 362, commented on his thoughts regarding the scheduling. The Kiwis played in Dubai on Sunday, travelled to Lahore for this Wednesday semifinal, and will now travel back to Dubai for the coming Sunday’s final.

“I suppose having played there on a number of occasions; there’s real clarity in how they want to operate," said Williamson after that match, in regards to any advantage India might have in the final.

“A little bit like our opportunity here, having played a number of times at this venue as well and I think that’s part and parcel in cricket," explained the former Kiwi captain, referencing New Zealand’s acclimatisation to Lahore over the last few weeks.

Williamson on positives from previous match vs IND

“It is what it is. Our focus is the next match, the location of that match, the opposition, they’re all factors. Obviously, we played India once there," he continued. India beat New Zealand in their match in Dubai during the group stages, beating them by 44 runs.

“The conditions are different, so it’s important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we’re trying to operate come two or three-days’ time in the final."

“That’s sort of the nature of the beast I think in any tournament that you have, conditions change a little bit throughout,” concluded Williamson. “For us, it was nice to have that last match against India. There’s some really good bits there.”

India enter full of confidence after an unbeaten tournament run, including a clinical chase against Australia to book their place in the finals. New Zealand, meanwhile, beat the Proteas by 50 runs in Lahore.